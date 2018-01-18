PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A $100,000 grant has been given towards developing a new community hub in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

Abandoned buildings and blighted property line Frankford Avenue, but one of those deserted lots is being brought back to life.

“For a long time, it was a vacant lot that was being used for illegal dumping and all other types of activities that weren’t favorable to the community or the businesses surrounding it,” said Kimberly Washington with the Frankford Community Development Corporation.

She says this new park will help bring the community together and move it in the right direction.

On Thursday, state Sen. Tina Tartaglione helped present a check to the Frankford CDC that will help turn that vacant property to open space for social gatherings, public performances, and art displays.

“It’s a place that you can go sit and you can meditate and take the worries of your day off your shoulders,” Tartaglione said.

State Rep. Jason Dawkins, who also helped present the grant, says the whole neighborhood will be able to enjoy the space.

“It’s a park for whoever wants to enjoy the natural green space. It’s a park for those who want to see the vibrant colors and see that the community is moving in a new direction,” he said.

The park is set to open this spring.