PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Girl Scouts of America have officially kicked-off their Girl Scout cookie-selling season.
“We’ll be everywhere, in your neighborhood, until March 11th!” said Jen Richards, Chief Engagement Officer with the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania.
She says Girl Scout Cookies are their biggest fundraiser.
“Every dollar that’s spent on Girl Scout Cookies in our region stays in our region. It goes to the troop and to our local council to support programs for girls,” Richards explained.
Eleven-year-old Kiera McCarron was selling cookies at the concourse of Suburban Station. She says her troop’s goal this year is 3000 boxes.
“This year we want to have a sleepover at the zoo if we get enough of the Girl Scout Cookie money,” she said.
But selling isn’t easy.
“If people say ‘no’ you have to not be too disappointed, because I’m sure on the inside they’re trying to keep their New Years resolution,” McCarron said.