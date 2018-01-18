PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly woman.
They say 72-year-old Geneva Williams-Mckelton has Alzheimer’s disease.
She was last seen on Jan. 12 in the 4000 block of Blakiston Street in Upper Holmesburg.
Her daughter says she’s especially concerned about her mother’s safety in the cold weather.
“Ever since Saturday when the weather really turned… I’ve been terrified of how we would find her, or if we would find her,” said the woman’s daughter, Chantal Mckelton.
Geneva’s daughter also said her mother does not have her wallet or cellphone.
She may respond to the nickname “Trish.”
If you see her or know where she may be, please call police.