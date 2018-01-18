PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It is all Eagles all the time under the roof of Chickie’s and Pete’s in South Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Sportsradio 94WIP-FM hosted a pep rally and hundreds came out to have fun.

Pam Gordon, an Eagles fan, said, “They’re calling us the underdogs but we’re going to bite them!”

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham and Vinnie Curry came to sign autographs for fans who waited in line for an hour.

“Man, I’ve never seen Chickie’s and Pete’s like this,” he said. “I sure feel the energy and I’m excited for this Sunday!”

Eyewitness News even found some of the youngest fans around, including 3-year-old Brielle White.

The Eagles are her favorite team, according to her father, Chris.

“I’d like to say I force her to be an Eagles fan but she’s just kind of picked it up from me,” he said.

Thursday night marked another good memory for Chickies and Pete’s owner Pete Ciarrochi, who’s late mother and father were Chickie and Pete and they were big Eagles fans.

And not far from Chickie’s and Pete’s, Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount signed autographs at Modell’s on Snyder Avenue.

“The energy just goes throughout,” he said. “We need all this on Sunday. All of it!”

Ciarrochi expects to see huge crowds at Chickie’s & Pete’s all weekend and he’s crossing his fingers the next two weeks through the Super Bowl and beyond, so they can hang that Super Bowl championship banner inside.