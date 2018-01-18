PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The skeptics were out in full force last year.

When Doug Pederson was hired as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, some considered him to be a consolation prize.

Some of the most highly rated assistant coaches were snatched up by other teams. Former Giants Coach Tom Coughlin met with the Eagles, but never landed in the nest. In came Pederson, who was looked upon by many as a poor man’s Andy Reid. Two years later, Pederson has proven to be the perfect choice for the Eagles. Pederson has his team one win away from a Super Bowl berth. In addition to the X’s and O’s, Pederson has built a trust with his players which coincides with every part of hisworkdayy from training camp to the post-season.

“I think it starts with all of that,” said Pederson. “The second I walk up here in the morning and address the team. The way I am on the practice field. The way I interact with the players individually, the coaches. I think they see all of that. I think a lot of it, too, comes from just being genuine and real and being me, being who I am and not being something I’m not.”

The honesty of Pederson has not been lost on his players. The coach has created a family atmosphere and the players love playing for the former quarterback. Pederson encourages his players to let their personalities show as long as they are still focused on their jobs. Safety Malcolm Jenkins has watched the team’s transformation throughout Pederson’s tenure.

“I think it’s been refreshing,” Jenkins said. “He says it all the time and it wasn’t just this year. Even when he first got here, just let your personality show. I think you’ve seen that all year. Whether it be the celebrations or just the demeanor about which we go and play, guys have been able to kind of be themselves in a way that doesn’t step outside of the team either. I think it’s a nice balance that we have where we feel like we can cut it loose, be ourselves, but also be a team.”

In the year before Pederson’s arrival, their was a clear disconnect between Chip Kelly and his players. It was Kelly’s way or the highway and many players had enough of the coach’s communication issues. If you walk around the Eagles locker room today, the team bond which Pederson has created is evident. In a week in which a trip to the Super Bowl is on the line, players were seen joking and battling in pop-a-shot contests with their miniature basketball machine. Linebacker Nigel Bradham can feel the atmosphere created by his head coach.

“It’s fun,” said Bradham. “Having the opportunity to be in the championship game is something we dream of growing up as kids. You don’t want to take the fun out of it. It’s still football at the end of the day and we continue to keep that energy and that comradery in the locker room.”

The fact that Pederson’s growth as a strategist and a leader increased in 2017 is no small task. Ben McAdoo led the Giants to the playoff in his first year, but was fired this season when his team unraveled. Adam Gase led Miami to the post-season in 2016 before his squad slipped to 6-10 in 2017. Pederson has out-coached them all in more ways than one. The ability to be himself as a coach and a communicator has the Eagles on the brink of a Super Bowl.

“When I was in Green Bay I couldn’t be Brett Favre,” Pederson said. “There was no way. I can’t be Andy Reid here in Philadelphia, so I’ve got to be Doug Pederson. I think, too, having that relationship and having been in the locker room and understanding the dynamic there also has helped with the trust with the players.”