PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– In addition to honoring musical excellence at the 60TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, CBS and the Recording Academy® will also take a moment to honor the victims lost to gun violence and terrorism at various live music events over the course of the past year. In a special GRAMMY® tribute performed by three of the artists who participated in the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, current GRAMMY nominees Brothers Osborne, past GRAMMY nominee Eric Church and GRAMMY winner and current nominee Maren Morris will come together for the touching segment.

“Live music events have always provided a safe space for fans to gather in a shared celebration of music. Sadly, that wasn’t always the case this past year,” said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “We believe it’s incredibly important to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in these senseless tragedies, and to remind musicians and music lovers alike that live music will continue to be a powerful force that unites us all.”

“In many ways, our show encapsulates the year in music,” said Ken Ehrlich, Executive Producer of the GRAMMY Awards. “Although that usually means a focus on achievement and excellence, sadly, last year was marred by a number of senseless tragedies that took place at live music events. We didn’t feel like we’d be doing our jobs if we didn’t reflect on these tremendous losses.”

Hosted by James Corden, award-winning host of THE LATE LATE SHOW, the 60TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast LIVE from Madison Square Garden in New York Sunday, Jan. 28 (7:30–11:00 PM, live ET/4:30–8:00 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Previously announced GRAMMY performers include Alessia Cara, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, Childish Gambino, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Elton John, Kesha, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Little Big Town, Logic, Patti LuPone, Bruno Mars, P!nk, Ben Platt, Sam Smith, SZA and U2.

Performing for the first time on the GRAMMY stage, Brothers Osborne are nominated again this year in Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“It Ain’t My Fault”).

GRAMMY Award winner Maren Morris is currently nominated for Best Country Solo Performance (“I Could Use A Love Song”).