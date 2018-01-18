PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — He’s becoming a staple of Summer in Philadelphia. Billy Joel will be returning to Citizens Bank Park for a 5th consecutive year.
The Phillies have set aside Friday, July 27th for the legendary singer/songwriter, who has enjoyed a long love affair with the city that helped put him on the map.
Live Nation President Geoff Gordon is expecting another sellout.
“He loves playing here, I’ve heard him say it personally. This is one of his favorite ballparks to play in the entire country. He thinks that, not only is Philly a special city, but that this ballpark is exceptional to play in, and the shows have always been amazing,” said Gordon.
To mark the occasion, Phillies General Manager Matt Klentak will present Joel with an honorary one-year contract.
“To the best of my knowledge this is the first time the Phillies have signed an active rock ‘n’ roll hall of famer, but after four straight sellouts we thought that there’s nobody more deserving,” Klentak said.
Tickets go on sale January 26th.