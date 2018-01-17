By Alexandria Hoff
Filed Under:eagles 2017, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A lot of sportswear caters to male fans, until it gets into the hands of Nicole Styer.

“Usually the tee shirts are boxy, long, no shape,” said Styer, owner of NRS Boutique in South Philadelphia.

Fellow female Eagles fans have been rushing to get Styer’s one-of-a-kind styles ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

“It’s just giving it a little more shape with the v-necks, the lace up,” added Styer.

Her boutique repurposes vintage, old school, and at times, just ‘old’ Eagles gear and gives them a fresh and feminine twist.

Finally, new hope for that hand-me-down sweatshirt.

