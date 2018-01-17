PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Love England and chicken nuggets? Might be time to move! A UK based retailer, B&M, may have the perfect job for you.
The company claims to be “one of the fastest growing discount retailers” and says they are launching a brand new selection of fresh and frozen food in stores.
In an effort to truly serve THE BEST of the best, they are looking for a chicken nugget connoisseur.
The listing says:
Do you think you have relevant experience? – experience can include, but is not limited to:
- Getting the 20 share box of nuggets from McDonalds and keeping them all for yourself
- Being the first in the office kitchen whenever someone says there’s cake
- That time you tripped and fell at a buffet and saved the plate before yourself
- Going to an event or party because there is free food
- You value the importance of a fish finger sandwich in life
- You can conduct a power point presentation on the reasoning behind curly fries being nicer than chips
Applications can be sent here.