PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  Love England and chicken nuggets? Might be time to move! A UK based retailer, B&M, may have the perfect job for you.

The company claims to be “one of the fastest growing discount retailers” and says they are launching a brand new selection of fresh and frozen food in stores.

In an effort to truly serve THE BEST of the best, they are looking for a chicken nugget connoisseur.

The listing says:

Do you think you have relevant experience? – experience can include, but is not limited to:

  • Getting the 20 share box of nuggets from McDonalds and keeping them all for yourself 
  • Being the first in the office kitchen whenever someone says there’s cake
  • That time you tripped and fell at a buffet and saved the plate before yourself
  • Going to an event or party because there is free food
  • You value the importance of a fish finger sandwich in life
  • You can conduct a power point presentation on the reasoning behind curly fries being nicer than chips

Applications can be sent here.

