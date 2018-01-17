PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Donald Trump’s first presidential physical has spawned an online “girther” movement as some Twitter users are questioning the results.
At 71 years old, President Trump stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 239 pounds.
Despite White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson’s announcement that Trump is “healthy” but needs to lose 10 to 15 pounds and lower his cholesterol, people were not convinced.
What followed was a twitterstorm of theories and insults coined the “girther” movement by MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.
He tweeted, “Has anyone coined ‘girther’ for those who believe the president weighs more than his doctor reports?”
Other Twitter users posted side by side comparisons of Trump and athletes like Jay Cutler who’s 6-foot-3 and weights 233 pounds.
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has offered $100,000 to Trumps’s favorite charity if the president steps on an accurate scale with an “impartial ” medical professional.
The word “girther” is a play on the “birther” movement when Trump demanded then President Barack Obama’s birth certificate, alleging that Obama was born in Kenya and not eligible to be president.