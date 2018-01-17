STORM WATCH: Snow Causes Messy Morning But Weather Improves This AfternoonRadar | Latest Forecast | School Delays
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A former emergency medical technician in New Jersey has admitted enticing a boy to send him a nude photo online.

Federal prosecutors say 23-year-old Zachary Motta of Iselin pleaded guilty on Tuesday to online enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Authorities say Motta used a computer to ask the boy, who told Motta he was 12 years old, to send a picture of himself nude in October 2016.

Motta, who also was a volunteer fireman, faces at least 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced in May.

