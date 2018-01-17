STORM WATCH: Winter Weather Advisory For Parts Of Region | Crews Ready For SnowRadar | Latest Forecast | School Delays
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey is a state divided by precipitation.

There is mostly snow falling Wednesday morning north of Interstate 78 while other parts of the state are getting rain because temperatures are above freezing.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Sussex County until 11 a.m., where forecasters say as much as 7 inches are possible. Warren, Morris, Hunterdon and Somerset counties are under a winter weather advisory.

Some schools in the state have closed, while others have delayed opening.

Forecasters say the snow is expected to end my late-morning.

