TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey is a state divided by precipitation.
There is mostly snow falling Wednesday morning north of Interstate 78 while other parts of the state are getting rain because temperatures are above freezing.
A winter storm warning is in effect for Sussex County until 11 a.m., where forecasters say as much as 7 inches are possible. Warren, Morris, Hunterdon and Somerset counties are under a winter weather advisory.
Some schools in the state have closed, while others have delayed opening.
Forecasters say the snow is expected to end my late-morning.
(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)