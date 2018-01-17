PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a messy morning for plenty of folks around the Philly area with the heaviest snow and toughest travel conditions coming down in areas north of the city.

The Lehigh Valley and Poconos took the brunt of Tuesday night and Wednesday morning’s system, and while the rest of us stayed on the lighter side of things when it comes to snow totals and overall messiness, it still wasn’t a perfect start to the day by any stretch.

The snow kicked off on Tuesday night in many areas north and west of the city, where it hung along an almost stalled-out cold front. Eventually, the front pushed east and the precipitation started.

For much of the Delaware Valley it started as rain and temperatures hung in the middle 30s before the front filtered the colder air in closer to sunrise. The rain and warmer temperatures to start the early morning hours really helped to keep the snow totals low for the Philly metro area, but with cold air in place for the whole night and into the morning in the northern counties, we saw snow the whole time the front came through.

The highest amounts ended up being in the Poconos as you might expect with Blakeslee near Jack Frost/Big Boulder getting 9 inches of snow. The amounts shrunk closer to Philly and officially at the airport, shortly before noon, there was only a trace amount of snow to report.

The rest of our Wednesday should slowly but steadily improve. The snow has already wrapped up for many spots, especially west of Philly with some wet snow still hanging on along coastal New Jersey as of 11:20 a.m.

By the time the afternoon is totally said and done the snow will stop for the whole region and we will hopefully see a ray or two of sunshine, but any sun we do see will be limited at best. Conditions this afternoon will stay cold and the breeze will kick up too. Wind chills are not expected to be an issue today but they could still make it feel less than ideal outside. When it comes to the roads later today, continue to stay vigilant as slick and icy spots are likely to develop.

Have a great rest of the day and week and make sure to stay alert on the roads and be safe today!