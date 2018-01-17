CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – The Camden County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in a sexual assault.
Police say the incident occurred on Saturday, Jan. 14 around 11:30 p.m. where a female victim got into a car with a male suspect at the corner of Broadway and Mechanic Street in Camden. The suspect then drove to Jackson Street where the crime was committed inside the vehicle, police say.
Police describe the suspect as a black male in his 30s, around 5-foot-7, thin build, with black hair and brown eyes. They were told he was wearing a knee-length tan jacket, a white thermal shirt with a white T-shirt on top, blue jeans, a baseball cap, gray and black sneakers, and a silver chain with a cross on it.
The suspect’s vehicle is said to be an older model, gold, four-door Buick sedan with New Jersey license plates and a tan interior.
If you have any information about the suspect or vehicle, please contact the Camden County Police Department tip at (856) 757-7042.