AVON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey police officer and two air conditioning contractors worked together to rescue a man drowning in a frigid river.
Avon police confirmed 59-year-old Mark Garner spent at least 15 minutes Tuesday in the Shark River before Franco Galluccio, David Gordon and local first responders were able to pull him to safety.
Galluccio and Gordon were working on a waterfront home when they heard the man’s cries. The two were able to borrow a canoe from neighbors and rowed out onto the river.
Patrolman Lawrence Kelly was out on the river in his kayak, and gave direction and helped the two contractors rescue Garner. After he was treated at the scene, Garner was transported to an area hospital.
Galluccio and Gordon returned to work after the rescue.
