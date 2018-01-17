PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A sign making party was held Wednesday as protesters gear up for a momentous march in Philadelphia.

Thousands of people are expected to take part in the Women’s March on Philadelphia on Saturday.

The march is done to bring women from all backgrounds together to collaborate with one another in areas pertaining to politics and women’s rights.

On Wednesday, some women prepared for the rally by gathering at the Taller Puertorriqueño Community Center in North Philadelphia to create signs to march with.

“In addition to sign making, we’re also giving attendees the opportunity to write letters to the editor on issues important to them,” said Molly Stieber with For Pennsylvania’s Future.

Stieber says the sign making event is meant to bring different communities of people together.

“We really hope we can help people make some meaningful connections here today,” she said.

Julie Viera with For Our Future Fund says this event brings strength to the march.

“It just forms community around the same issues,” she said. “We do want to fight for equity in different issues, and coming together not just for one day is what makes this event even more important.”

Signs created said things like “We Resist, “We Persist,” and “We Rise,” all themes from this year’s march.