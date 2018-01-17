PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia flag institution is fielding many calls about Eagles flags before the big game on Sunday.
Humphrys Flag Company opened its doors in Philadelphia in 1864. Employees craft American flags and others from around the world.
The store is situated just across the street from the Betsy Ross House in Old City, the birthplace of the American flag.
“There’s a lot of history and meaning and symbolism in them (flags) and a lot of people have pride and respect for them,” Zachary O’Donnell of the company told Eyewitness News.
O’Donnell says despite the history literally covering the walls inside the store, it’s the Eagles flags he’s been hearing a lot about from customers lately.
“We have a license with them (Eagles) where we can make the flags for the stadium,” he told Eyewitness News.
O’Donnell says unfortunately his company can’t sell certain Eagles flags to the public, but Humphrys has sold them to the team for several years.