By Pat Loeb
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia has joined a growing list of state and local governments suing opioid manufacturers for the costs of an addiction epidemic. The suit charges the industry with deceptive marketing practices.

The 160-page suit lays out a history of opioid marketing, alleging it is the principal factor in driving addiction. City solicitor Sozi Tulante says the defendants knowingly misled doctors about their product. One example…..

“Defendants distorted a 1980 letter to the New England Journal of Medicine, citing it as, quote, scientific support that opioids were safe and not addictive, as if it was an article presenting peer-reviewed study,” he said. “It was not.”

Tulante says resulting health crisis has cost the city in a number of ways: treatment, policing, autopsies on some 1,200 overdose victims last year and related medical costs such as infants born addicted.

“More than triple since 2002,” he noted.

Defendants include local drugmaker Endo, which denies the allegations, noting it has stopped opioid promotion.

