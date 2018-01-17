NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy spent his first full day on the job Wednesday rallying for a $15 minimum wage and statewide paid sick leave, holding a Cabinet meeting and signing his second executive order.
Murphy held a round-table discussion with workers in Newark as part of his campaign promise to increase the state’s minimum hourly wage from $8.60 to $15 and on expanding paid sick leave statewide.
Murphy held the Cabinet meeting in Trenton with roughly two dozen officials.
He took over from Republican Chris Christie on Tuesday.
Murphy says the order covers his administration’s code of conduct. Under the order, officials whom Murphy met after he started campaigning for governor will be subject to stricter disclosure requirements.
He did not take questions after signing the order.
