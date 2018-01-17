TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (CBS/AP) — A former University of Alabama student is apologizing for posting videos using a racial slur.

Harley Barber told the New York Post , “I don’t know what to do and I feel horrible. I’m wrong and there’s just no excuse for what I did.”

Barber is no longer enrolled at the university after the videos were reported to school administrators.

The University of Alabama’s president released this statement following the discovery of the video:

In light of the racist and disturbing videos posted by one of our students on social media, I want to express my personal disgust and disappointment.

Like many of you, I find the videos highly offensive and deeply hurtful, not only to our students and our entire University community, but to everyone who viewed them. The actions of this student do not represent the larger student body or the values of our University, and she is no longer enrolled here.

We hold our students to much higher standards, and we apologize to everyone who has seen the videos and been hurt by this hateful, ignorant and offensive behavior. This is not who we are; it is unacceptable and unwelcome here at UA. These types of incidents affect community members differently. If you have been impacted and would like additional support, please access resources here that are available to you on our campus.

Over the last year, I have had conversations with many of you who shared your UA experiences with me. You have voiced your pride in the progress we have made, but we still have much work to do. I want to thank all of the students, faculty and staff who met today to have conversations about this event and the steps we can take, individually and collectively, to create a more welcoming and inclusive campus. You have my commitment and the commitment of our leadership team to sustain progress and address directly any issues that arise.

I know you join me in taking a stand against this and all reprehensible behavior. As members of this community, we are a family and this is our home. Everyone has a right to feel safe and welcome here.

Stuart R. Bell

President

Barber, originally from Marlton, New Jersey, told the newspaper she is returning home to New Jersey after being expelled from the university. The university would not confirm her expulsion, but a spokesman said she is no longer enrolled there.

In one video, Barber uses a racial slur for African-Americans. In a second video responding to criticism, she says she’ll use the word, “as much as I want” and then repeats it multiple times.

