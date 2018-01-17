Credit: TSA
NEW YORK (CBS) – A Bensalem man was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York for allegedly attempting to conceal a stash of handguns and ammunition inside a speaker case.
TSA agents say they found two .40 caliber weapons, one .380 caliber handgun, a 9 mm handgun and multiple boxes of ammunition inside a speaker case in the man’s checked luggage.
“Even though the traveler attempted to artfully conceal the weapons, a combination of our screening technology and staffing was able to uncover the weapons and alert federal law enforcement officials,” said John Bambury, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.
The man was ticketed to fly to Ghana, but instead was arrested by federal officials.