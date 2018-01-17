MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) — Officials reveal the man who shot and killed a New Jersey radio host died of a heroin overdose.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday that 46-year-old Francis Mulholland was found dead from a heroin overdose at his home in the Villas section of Lower Township on Oct. 8, 2013.
Lower Township police found a blue wax fold marked “PitBull” that tested positive for heroin and a syringe.
Mulholland died over a year after killing April Kauffman. She was found murdered in the Linwood home she shared with Dr. James Kauffman, 69, in May 2012. Police say she had been shot multiple times.
Dr. Kauffman has been charged with murder in connection with her death, along with Ferdinand Augello, 62, who authorities say was also involved in April Kauffman’s murder-for-hire killing.
Authorities say Augello tried to have a number of people kill her. These individuals were all Pagans, former Pagans or associated with the Pagans. He was unsuccessful for almost a year and James Kauffman was getting restless when Augello found Mullholland, a member of the drug enterprise.
Officials say on the day of April Kauffman’s murder, it is believed that Mullholland received a ride to the Kauffman residence in the early morning hours of May 10, 2012. The doors were left open and Mullholland was given a gun. He went inside, shot her twice, and then left.