PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re an Eagles fan, you know there’s a lot riding on Sunday’s game.

“Yeah, I’m nervous because they’ve got a lot to prove,” said Kyera Sharper of North Philly.

And if you’re a die-hard, you’ll do whatever it takes to get that win.

“I have an Eagles hat,” said Will Flynn of South Philly.

“And when we start playing bad, I turn it forward.”

“I have a hairless cat named Carlos and I watch the game with him,” said Liz Bales of Chestnut Hill.

Philly’s known for its superstition, but does it work?

Folklorists say superstition often emerges in high risk, low control situations helping to relieve tension and improve our frame of mind.

Whether there’s a supernatural element, no one can say for sure.

But, to be sure… we’re making our predictions and giving it up to the football gods.

“Because the Eagles are going to win baby!”