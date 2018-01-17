STORM WATCH: Winter Weather Advisory For Parts Of Region | Crews Ready For SnowRadar | Latest Forecast | School Delays

Creative provided by VPMedia

This epic ballet features passionate lovers, sweeping music, and breathtaking stage wizardry. The New York Times called it “A Stormy Sea of Love and Song. ”  Learn how a forbidden love led to the creation of a song that inspired a nation.

Dragon Boat Racing, the Wenhua-Award-winning Chinese dance-drama that became a cultural phenomenon in China, tells the story of the creation of one of the most iconic and enduring pieces of Cantonese music.  Set in 1930s China against the backdrop of the Japanese occupation, Dragon Boat Racing follows two lovers whose passion for each other is equaled only by their passion for music. It tells the story of how one of the finest and most famous Cantonese compositions became a musical theme that inspired an entire nation.

Dragon Boat Racing is brought to the United States as part of Image China, a cultural exchange program presented by China Arts and Entertainment Group. Image China introduces China’s traditional culture and contemporary award-winning art works to the world.

Dragon Boat Racing comes to the Merriam Theater February 7th and 8th. Get tickets at kimmelcenter.org

Up to five KYW Insider Club Members can enter to win a pair of tickets to the show of their choice! Enter now!

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch