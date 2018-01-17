This epic ballet features passionate lovers, sweeping music, and breathtaking stage wizardry. The New York Times called it “A Stormy Sea of Love and Song. ” Learn how a forbidden love led to the creation of a song that inspired a nation.
Dragon Boat Racing, the Wenhua-Award-winning Chinese dance-drama that became a cultural phenomenon in China, tells the story of the creation of one of the most iconic and enduring pieces of Cantonese music. Set in 1930s China against the backdrop of the Japanese occupation, Dragon Boat Racing follows two lovers whose passion for each other is equaled only by their passion for music. It tells the story of how one of the finest and most famous Cantonese compositions became a musical theme that inspired an entire nation.
Dragon Boat Racing is brought to the United States as part of Image China, a cultural exchange program presented by China Arts and Entertainment Group. Image China introduces China’s traditional culture and contemporary award-winning art works to the world.
Dragon Boat Racing comes to the Merriam Theater February 7th and 8th. Get tickets at kimmelcenter.org
Up to five KYW Insider Club Members can enter to win a pair of tickets to the show of their choice! Enter now!