PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Bourse in Old City is undergoing a $50 million renovation and Eyewitness News was in the building for an exclusive tour.

The 1895 masterpiece, which began as a commodities exchange, will reopen to the public in June.

“You just know when you are working on something like this it’s a jewel and I’ll probably never be able to work on something like this again,” MRP Realty Managing Director Charley McGrath told Eyewitness News.

McGrath is overseeing the renovation. He says crews have made dozens of discoveries. Construction workers recently discovered beautiful architectural corbels hiding for decades above dropped ceiling tiles.

New Bourse Owners Preview $50 Million Renovation

“When I bought this I thought the windows were half the size that they are,” McGrath told Eyewitness News.

McGrath says construction is on schedule.

“We’re already 95 percent leased and 27 retail tenants we have on the ground floor. The office space is moving as fast as we can deliver it,” he said.

McGrath says it’s a special delivery filled with all the amenities. He took Eyewitness News to the office space on the ninth floor. There are modern sitting areas, several conference rooms and a state of the art kitchen.

“It’s going to be a world-class destination. We’re really excited about it,” McGrath said.