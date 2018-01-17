STORM WATCH: Snow Causes Messy Morning But Weather Improves This AfternoonRadar | Latest Forecast | School Delays
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – A woman was struck and killed while crossing Bristol Pike in Bensalem on Wednesday morning.

It happened along the 3100 block of Bristol Pike, just after 5:30 a.m.

Bensalem police say 30-year-old Catherine Gaffney stepped into the northbound lane of Bristol Pike when she was struck by several passing vehicles.

Police say the drivers of the striking vehicles remained on scene and are cooperating with investigators.

Investigators are asking anyone that may have witnessed the collision to contact them at 215-633-3719.

