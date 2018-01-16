STORM WATCH: Winter Weather Advisory For Parts Of Region | Crews Prepare For SnowRadar | Latest Forecast 
By Mark Abrams
Filed Under:Government, KYW Newsradio 1060, Mark Abrams, Ronald McDonald House, Tom Wolf

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gov. Tom Wolf visited Philadelphia’s Ronald McDonald House on Tuesday to tour a major renovation project and talk about a substantial state contribution to it.

Wolf says the state’s recent contribution of $1 million from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital program is a good investment.

“This is a good place for the families to come and be while they’re working with the medical profession, working with the doctors, working with their children,” Wolf says.

The Ronald McDonald House in West Philadelphia is in the process of building a tower to increase its room capacity for families from 45 rooms to 127.

It has raised some $35 million of its $50 million goal.

“It meshes terrifically with our hospitals that are world-renowned – CHOP and HUP and Jeff and Hahnemann – all those hospitals that people come all over the world to go to for treatment,” Mayor Jim Kenney says. “To have this kind of, I guess home, for people. It’s just a wonderful thing.”

 

