PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The timeline is set for the formation of a local board to control Philadelphia’s schools.
Mayor Jim Kenney has unveiled the names of the 13 people who will give him a list of nominees for a local school board. That panel meets for the first time this Friday, and is expected to recommend 27 names to the mayor by Feb. 28.
The timeline calls for the mayor to appoint nine of them to form the new local school board in March. The board will officially assume control of the school system on July 1, replacing the state-run School Reform Commission.
Among the names on the nominating panel: Parent activist Kendra Brooks, AFL-CIO head Pat Eiding, Citizens Bank President Dan Fitzpatrick and Penn provost Wendell Pritchett. The city has scheduled seven public information sessions to explain the return to local control:
Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 7:00 p.m. at Parkwood Civic Association, St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Rd.
Thursday, Jan. 18 at 6:00 p.m. at Mantua Civic Association, Grace Lutheran Church, Haverford and North 36th St.
Monday, Jan. 22 at 3:30 p.m. at T.M. Peirce Elementary School, 2300 West Cambria St.
Monday, Jan. 22 at 7:00 p.m. at Max Myers Recreation Center, 1601 Hellerman St.
Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 6:00 p.m. at Philadelphia Home and School Association, 440 North Broad St.
Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 5:30 p.m. at Community College of Philadelphia, Center for Business & Industry, 18th and Callowhill, C2-28
Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 6:00 p.m. at Southwest CDC, 6328 Paschall Ave.