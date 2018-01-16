STORM WATCH: Winter Weather Advisory For Parts Of The RegionRadar | Latest Forecast |
PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Snow failing across Pennsylvania is causing schools to close or delay opening in the western and central part of the state.

The snow is sticking to roadways and slowing motorists because conditions are slippery.

Parts of the state are under a winter weather advisory that will remain in effect until Wednesday morning.

Forecasters say as much as 6 inches of snow are possible in the higher elevations.

