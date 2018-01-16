PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking to identify and apprehend two suspects in connection with a robbery at a North Philadelphia barbershop that left one man in critical condition on Thursday evening.
The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Jan. 11, when the two suspects entered the Harris Hair Styling Barbershop in the 2900 block of North 22nd Street and said they were robbing the place, according to police.
Police say a 28-year-old customer waiting for a haircut was shot in the right leg and chest when he got into a struggle with one of the suspects.
“They came in wearing masks and during the struggle one of the suspects lost his mask. We collected that mask as evidence and we believe that individual is the one we have in police custody,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
Police say the struggle continued on the sidewalk when both suspects fled the scene in a four-door sedan that was light blue in color, headed toward 22nd Street then west in the 2200 block of West Cambria Street.
The injured man remains at Temple University Hospital in critical condition.
The first suspect is described as a black male, around 20 years of age, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, black pants with thick distinctive white stripes down the sides, and armed with a handgun. The second suspect is described as a black male, around 20 years of age, light complexion, wearing black pants, and a light gray hooded sweatshirt with a small unknown logo on its left chest.
Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two suspects to contact them immediately.