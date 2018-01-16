CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Road crews across the region are getting ready for the latest blast of winter.

In Norristown, a PennDOT salt barn has been filling up salt trucks since Monday night.

“We started pretreating about midnight Tuesday, after the squall moved in with some snow, we were able to pretreat again,” said PennDOT spokesman Brad Rudolph.

About 450 PennDOT salt trucks and plows are out throughout the greater Philadelphia area, dropping about 4,000 tons of salt along the roadways as more measurable snow is on the way.

So far this season, PennDOT’s Greater Philadelphia District has had to use more than 40,000 tons of salt to keep the roadways safe during this busy snowfall season.

“We’ve had about seven, eight, nine events where we have dispatched trucks and used salt,” said Rudolph. “We are getting a number of events, back-to-back, and it is starting to take a toll on our supply.”

PennDOT hasn’t had to reorder salt this season just yet, but it’s a different story in Camden County, New Jersey.

“We have been frequently reordering salt, trying to keep as much as possible here,” said Camden County Freeholder Susan Shin Angulo.

The continuous snowfall since December has had the Streets Department continuously running out of salt.

They’ve had to place three orders. Right now, a salt barn in Lindenwold has 3,000 tons of salt.

It’s still unclear if that will be enough for the season.

“Anything is possible with this snowstorm coming and fluctuation in temperature,” said Angulo. “Because it is warm right now, but things are changing so quickly, I believe it is truly possible to reorder again.”

The region is expected to see between 1 to 3 inches of snow.