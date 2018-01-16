PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Atrial fibrillation is a very serious cardiac issue.
The irregular heart rate can increase the risk for stroke, heart failure, and even death.
If you look at the statistics, people with atrial fibrillation are almost five times more likely to suffer from a stroke.
Now, there is the news from the journal Circulation which finds that the risk of developing atrial fibrillation in men dramatically climbs after the age of 50.
The increased risk of atrial fibrillation in women increases after age 60.
There are several things you can do to reduce your risk of a-fib: these include eating a healthy diet with vegetables fruits and whole grain, not smoking cigarettes, and exercising at least moderately 30 minutes for five days a week.
The most important thing we can do is get a check up with your physician who can listen to your heart to see if you have atrial fibrillation and don’t know it.