LONDON (CBS) — It looks like the British royals are getting the Hollywood treatment.
Police: 1 Injured After 81-Year-Old Woman Crashes Car Into Hair Salon
Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle will be the stars of an upcoming movie as a Lifetime TV movie about the royal couple is in the works.
A network representative made the announcement on Sunday.
Family Shares ‘Professional’ Photographer’s Hilarious Photoshop Fail
She didn’t give an official airdate, but says the movie will most likely debut before their wedding on May 19.