LONDON (CBS) — It looks like the British royals are getting the Hollywood treatment.

Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle will be the stars of an upcoming movie as a Lifetime TV movie about the royal couple is in the works.

A network representative made the announcement on Sunday.

She didn’t give an official airdate, but says the movie will most likely debut before their wedding on May 19.

