PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Delaware County man was sentenced to prison for allegedly manufacturing sexually explicit images of his childhood friend’s 7-year-old daughter.
A judge sentenced Matthew Maffei, aka “Uncle Matt,” of Aston, Delaware County to 90 years behind bars.
Authorities say Maffei sexually abused the 7-year old child in the victim’s own home, as her parents slept in the next bedroom. He also forced the victim’s 5-year old brother to witness his abuse of the 7-year old on one occasion, and threatened to kill both children if they told their parents what Maffei had done, investigators say.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Maffei also defecated on the girl’s face.
Calling the sexual assaults “unspeakable,” on Tuesday, the District Court imposed a prison sentence of 90 years, asking the parents to assure the victim and her brother that “this defendant will never in this lifetime be released from custody.”