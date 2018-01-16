WEST CHESTER, PA (CBS) — Flyers legend Eric Lindros will have his number retired before the game Thursday night. KYW’s Mike Dougherty caught up with number 88 to look back on his time in Philly.

“Oh it’s an absolute honor,” he said.

Lindros says he was stunned when Flyers president Paul Holmgren called to say no Flyer will ever wear #88 again.

“There were lots of great times around here,” he said. “It was the best pro hockey I ever played.”

There was a special vibe with the fans in Philly that Lindros says carved out a special place in his heart.

“I think if you look at the record, when we going, our record was fantastic at home and the fans were a big part of that,” he said.

Lindros does wish they could have won a championship in his time here.

“We had some really good teams but we did not finish,” he said. “If there’s one regret, it’s the lack of a cup.”

These days, he’s spending time playing pickup hockey outside Toronto, chasing around his young children, and working to advance concussion research.

“There’s so much research that needs to be done,” he said. “If you’re going to come up with any conclusions, you need a solid foundation.”