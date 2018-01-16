By Michael Cerio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The music of Chase Rice makes a lot of sense to the people of Philadelphia.

The tender heart tones inside the broad-shouldered blue-collar muscle of his latest album Lambs & Lions continues to resonate with the City Of Brotherly Love.

“Philly’s always been great to me” explains the country star on the phone from Memphis. “It’s my kind of people. I mean it’s just hard-working people, and that’s the way I’ve always lived my life, and that’s what I think you hear in Lambs & Lions – especially in the song Lions itself.”

“To stay away from calling people in Philly lions cause I know you guys are a bunch of Eagles up there” he laughs. “But you have the mentality of a lion, I can say that. That’s what Philly’s all about and that’s what I’m all about, and I think that’s why me and Philly have always done so well together. We’ve always had a good relationship from day one.”

The latest date with Chase Rice comes this week with a set at The Fillmore in Philadelphia on Saturday January 20th. Rice comes equipped with a new batch of personal songs taken from the pages of his busy life.

At thirty-two, the singer has already managed a lot of material to draw from. Rice was a standout college football player, a NASCAR pit crew member, a castaway on a season of Survivor, and taken a few turns topping the country charts.

“I’m blessed for that” chuckles Chase at his long resume. “For me it hadn’t been anything special. It’s literally just been my life. I just kind of take every day. I understand though that I got a pretty cool story and I just want to keep having fun while I’m here and keep making cool memories like I’ve made before.”

We had a chance to talk much more with Chase Rice about which of his many lives he misses the most, his music, and much more. You can hear the full interview above or check it out here.

Some tickets are still available for The Lambs & Lions Tour with Chase Rice this Saturday January 20th at The Fillmore Philadelphia.