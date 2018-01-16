PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia coffee shop is responding to President Donald Trump’s alleged “sh*thole countries” statement by selling a special blend of coffee.

It’s called the “Sh*thole Blend” and Herman’s Coffee — located on South 3rd Street–says some of the profits will go directly to the Welcoming Center for New Pennsylvanians, a nonprofit organization who helps immigrants transition to life in the United States.

“Our enigmatic president, Donald Trump, may not want immigrants from the ‘sh*thole’ countries of the world, but we at Herman’s like to embrace all people. We also happen to think some of these ‘sh*thole’ countries produce some excellent coffee, so much so that we decided to honor Donald and roast a welcoming blend of coffees from these countries (Ethiopia and El Salvador to be precise) and use it to raise money for Haitian Relief,” Herman’s Coffee posted on their website.

Herman’s tells CBS Philly that reaction has been extremely positive and the blend has been selling pretty well.

“People have seemed to be genuinely excited about it which is awesome. I’m not trying to anger anyone, just making the best of a disappointing situation,” the coffee shop said in a statement.

Trump allegedly made the “sh*thole countries” comment behind closed doors in reference to people coming to the United States, according to Washington Post sources. The Post says Trump was refereeing to African countries and Haiti.

Trump Decries Immigrants From ‘Sh*Thole Countries’ Coming To US

However, last Friday, Trump denied saying the statement.

Each bag of the “Sh*thole Blend” runs about $18.00. The coffee shop will donate $5 to each bag sold to the Welcoming Center for New Pennsylvanians.

First orders ship the week of Jan. 22.

To learn more CLICK HERE.