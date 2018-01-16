WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Two civil rights groups are suing state and local officials, claiming Delaware is failing students from low-income families, students with disabilities and students who are learning English.
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the Court of Chancery on behalf of Delawareans for Educational Opportunity and the Delaware NAACP.
It claims the problem of low achievement among disadvantaged students has been long recognized, and solutions have been laid out in state-commissioned reports. But it says the state often provides more support for children who are well off than for children living in poverty.
Defendants in the suit include Gov. John Carney and Secretary of Education Susan Bunting, as well as county-level financial officials.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Delaware reports that the plaintiffs will be represented by Ryan Tack-Hooper and Karen Lantz of the ACLU of Delaware and Richard Morse and Brian Eng of the Community Legal Aid Society, Inc.
