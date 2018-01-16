TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – An ice jam continues to pose a flood threat to the New Jersey and Pennsylvania sides of the Delaware River.
A flood warning is still in effect after the jam caused a rise in the river level in Trenton. The river is about two feet below flood stage Tuesday and is expected to fluctuate near it.
Forecasters say minor flooding is expected along the river in Trenton and Ewing in New Jersey and Yardley and Morrisville in Pennsylvania.
