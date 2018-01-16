STORM WATCH: Winter Weather Advisory For Parts Of The RegionRadar | Latest Forecast |
MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) – Jurors have convicted an Atlantic City attorney of endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct.

Prosecutors say 59-year-old David Alcantara began endangering the girl when she was 10-years-old in 2005 and the conduct continued through 2012, when the girl contacted police. Prosecutors say Alcantara would repeatedly walk in on the girl when was taking a shower and would touch her buttocks.

Alcantara faces up to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced in February.

