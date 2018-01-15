WINNIPEG (CBS) — Yoga is popular for its stretching as it is a great way to warm up for a run or other exercise.
However, after this yoga, the yogis were looking for even more of a warm up.
That’s because these yogis gathered in minus 5-degree weather in Winnipeg on Sunday.
They went through their poses on a frozen lake, listening to the cracking ice as they assumed their positions.
During the 45-minute class, winds gusted up to 60 mph.