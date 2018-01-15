PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than a thousand volunteers honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King on Monday by helping to transform a high school in Northeast Philadelphia.

With themes like art, science and math, volunteers with the nonprofit organization City Year packed into Frankford High School to paint inspirational murals throughout the halls as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

“We’re really looking forward to transforming all of the walls in our school and making this a really happy place for our students,” said Samantha Bear, a math teacher at Frankford High.

Bear used her day off to help give the school a head to toe makeover. More than 100 murals, featuring prominent Philadelphians and other Americans, are now on display on all four levels of the century-old building.

Bear says the paintings will give a boost to the students as they tackle their academics.

“They can just read a quote on the wall and feel inspired going into class, and saying, ‘you know what, I can do this. I can graduate. I can go to college. I can make a difference,'” she said.

Bear says she cannot wait to her students faces when they see their school’s new look.

“I love this school,” she said. “I love these students, and they deserve the best.”