PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A warehouse sale this Saturday in Bellmawr, New Jersey may have what you need to get around safely. Sales benefit job training for disadvantaged residents.
Medical insurance won’t pay for all your health care needs, says Lynn Tighe, Vice President of Goodwill Home Medical Equipment, but her warehouse may have what you need at 50-75% below retail.
“Two wheel walkers, crutches, wheelchairs, canes, bedside commodes, shower chairs and scooters, the other things that we have are exercise equipment,” she said. “So it’s not only for people who have a medical need, it’s for wellness also.”
Tighe says some stuff is brand new, the rest gently used, but cleaned and refurbished.
The warehouse sale takes place Saturday, January 20 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 300 Benigno Boulevard.