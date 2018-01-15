PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – While most of the schools in the Philadelphia area are not in session Monday because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, one Bucks County district will be holding classes on Monday.
The Quakertown School District in Bucks County will be open because it’s the district’s first snow-make-day on the calendar.
Superintendent William Harner, in a statement posted in his blog on the district’s web site, says the decision was made by the school board in drafting the calendar.
While he acknowledges some push-back from some parents and in postings on social media, Harner insists the district will not ignore the legacy of Dr. King and that social studies teachers have prepared lessons for all students on Monday.
Harner made reference to a racially charged incident last fall when a handful of Quakertown students hurled racially charged insults at cheerleaders from Cheltenham High School during a homecoming football game. Rocks also were tossed at Cheltenham buses.
Harner says in his blog that he and the board plan to pull MLK Day as an emergency make-up day in next year’s school calendar.