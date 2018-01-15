CBS 3(Cara Palladino and Isabelle Barker chat with a supporter outside the US Courthouse in Philadelphia, where their challenge to the Pa. "Defense of Marriage Act" is being heard. Photo by Cherri Gregg CBS 3 is […]

KYW Newsradio 1060(Cara Palladino and Isabelle Barker chat with a supporter outside the US Courthouse in Philadelphia, where their challenge to the Pa. "Defense of Marriage Act" is being heard. Photo by Cherri Gregg Traffic. Weather. Breaking […]

SportsRadio 94WIP(Cara Palladino and Isabelle Barker chat with a supporter outside the US Courthouse in Philadelphia, where their challenge to the Pa. "Defense of Marriage Act" is being heard. Photo by Cherri Gregg Welcome […]

Talk Radio 1210 WPHT(Cara Palladino and Isabelle Barker chat with a supporter outside the US Courthouse in Philadelphia, where their challenge to the Pa. "Defense of Marriage Act" is being heard. Photo by Cherri Gregg Welcome to 1210 […]