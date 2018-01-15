By Joseph Santoliquito

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — The last time Malcom Jenkins played in the NFC Championship game was his rookie year in the 2009-10 season with the New Orleans Saints. Jenkins was a member of a Super Bowl-winning Saints team that beat the Minnesota Vikings the last time they were in an NFC Championship, 31-28, on a 40-yard field goal in overtime.

Jenkins led the Eagles with eight tackles in their 15-10 victory in the NFC divisional round victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Vikings and Eagles arrive at Sunday’s NFC Championship at 6:45 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field with similar styles. Both are defensive-oriented teams led by backup quarterbacks.

“It wasn’t perfect against Atlanta, but the fact that it was a playoff game and everything was on the line, make it one of the more memorable defensive games we played,” Jenkins said. We knew there were doubts going into the Atlanta game. But people still fail to realize that we’re a complete team.

“We’ve been a complete team all year. It’s why there was no panic when we lost Carson [Wentz]. We understand that, even though Carson was obviously playing at an MVP level, and giving us a great opportunity to win, it was really a team effort. Our defense has been playing well all year. We have a great running game, with weapons that when we play a complete game, we’re not worried about anybody coming in and running the ball on us.”

With Minnesota, the Eagles will use the same template that they used to beat Atlanta: Run the ball, stop the run, minimize the mistakes, and keep the Vikings’ deep threats in front of them.

Jenkins also made sure to note that there is respect there with the Vikings and Case Keenum, who beat the Saints on the last play of the game.

“Controlling the clock will help us control the game and stopping the run, and running the ball, is how we’ve been winning all year,” Jenkins said. “Moving forward, we feel that we’re the most complete team in this league, simply because we’ve been tried and tested. We’ve had injuries, we’ve had guys step up, and we play together and that’s how we win.

“We have a lot of respect for Minnesota. They’re built a lot like us. We’re a defensive team that relies on our defense to keep us close in games. Our offense is patient and has the ability to play a slow, patient game, or at times, we can be explosive. We saw that Sunday with the Vikings. Some of the throws Case Keenum late in that game to battle back was big. They can throw the ball down the field.”

Jenkins stressed the getting a few turnovers will be important. He speculates a low-scoring game that could come down to what team makes the last stop.

“We heard every day what it was like to be the underdog and how we don’t have a chance, but you look at the guys to your left and to your right and you know that’s absurd that anyone would question why we’re here,” Jenkins said. “I think you’ll a bunch of underdog masks at the Linc this Sunday.

“We’re far from done yet.”

Malcolm Jenkins is a finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

