By Peter Valdes-Dapena and Nathaniel Meyersohn
PHILADELPHIA (CNN) – The Honda Accord won Car of the Year on Monday at the Detroit Auto Show.
The Accord beat the Toyota Camry and the Kia Stinger.
Car of the Year is based on votes by a jury of nearly 60 automotive journalists from the United States and Canada.
Only vehicles that are all new or substantially changed for the 2018 model year were eligible to win. The vehicles were judged based on factors including innovation, design, safety, driver satisfaction and value for the dollar.
