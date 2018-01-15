PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Just about everybody loves an underdog and the Eagles are no different.
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson and linebacker Chris Long wore dog masks off the field after Saturday night’s 15-to-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
This started a run on the dog masks online.
“Once they said it was an underdog mask I thought that was awesome,” said one Eagles fan.
Hours later, Amazon was selling them and one seller ran out of stock.
“It’s kind of funny. I think it is great that the Eagles’ fans will come out in that in the next games,” said another Eagle fan.
Needless to say, the dog masks will be easy to spot at the NFC Championship game Sunday evening.
“At this point in the season, it really doesn’t matter. It’s anybody’s game. I’m just happy we won.” said Lane Johnson.
The rest of us can buy underdog T-shirts online.