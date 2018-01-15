PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — So what are the odds that the Birds make it all the way to the Super Bowl?
Our Greg Argos has been tracking the stats all season long and now it’s do or die.
The Eagles make it one step closer to the big game in Minneapolis, but first, they have to claim victory against the Vikings this Sunday.
“The Eagles probably have a 35-40 percent chance of making it to the Super Bowl according to the information markets, which is probably the best indicator,” says assistant professor George Diemer, with Temple’s School of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality Management.
He has been tracking the Eagles’ odds of making it to the Super Bowl for weeks.
And though odds show Minnesota has a better chance of making it to the big game– a 60-65 percent possibility against the Birds– some think the fact we’re underdogs could actually help.
But, statistically, not so much says Diemer
“The market is far more intelligent than anybody or any one individual and that collective group of buyers and sellers getting together is far more efficient and far more accurate than any person’s opinion,” he says.