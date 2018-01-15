MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 17: Dolores O'Riordan from The Cranberries performs during F1 Rocks! Melbourne at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on March 17, 2012 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Paul Jeffers/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Cranberries lead singer Dolores O’Riordan has died.
She was 46 years old.
Her publicist confirms the singer was visiting a london studio for a short recording session.
The Irish musician, originally from Limerick, led the band to international success in the 90s with singles including linger and zombie.
Also the publicist said, “Family members are of course devastated and are asking for privacy.”
However, officials say there are “no further details are available at this time.”