PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – New Jersey will say farewell to Republican Gov. Chris Christie as a former Obama administration diplomat and businessman is sworn in as governor on Tuesday.

Here are five of the 55th governor’s most memorable moments in office:

1. SUPERSTORM SANDY

One of Chris Christie’s most defining moments as governor of New Jersey was on Oct. 29, 2012, when Superstorm Sandy made landfall on the New Jersey coast.

“Don’t be stupid. Get out,” the governor warned as Hurricane Sandy took aim at the Garden State. Christie issued the blunt warning to those thinking of riding it out in low-lying coastal areas.

Having won re-election in New Jersey overwhelmingly in 2013, he was once viewed as his party’s hope for winning the presidency in 2016, but those hopes fizzled after the George Washington Bridge scandal.

2. BRIDGEGATE SCANDAL

Experts have said Christie would be leaving office on a high note if it weren’t for the George Washington Bridge scandal.

The scandal happened in September of 2013 when Christie staffers allegedly colluded to create traffic jams in Fort Lee, New Jersey as political retaliation against a mayor who did not endorse Christie for re-election. Christie has denied wrongdoing and was never charged in the 2013 scheme

3. CHRISTIE ON THE BEACH

During the summer of 2017, Christie was spotted by a plane lounging on a state beach with his family that was closed to the public due to a budget impasse.

The pictures sparked a global reaction: countless memes featuring a photoshopped cutout of Christie in a beach chair, headlines on international news sites and a full-scale media blitz from Christie’s spokesman.

4. HURRICANE IRENE

“Get the hell off the beach in Asbury Park and get out. You’re done, it’s 4:30, you’ve maximized your tan. Get off the beach,” the governor said in 2011.

That was Christie’s warning as Hurricane Irene approached the coast, urging residents of the state’s narrow barrier islands to move to higher ground. He predicted the storm would come ashore somewhere between Toms River and Atlantic City.

Irene caused nearly a billion dollars worth of damage to thousands of homes.

5. FALLING AT WIP

Footage Chris Christie falling off his chair went viral during an in-studio appearance at SportsRadio 94WIP in 2014.

Christie joined Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show in-studio and fell off of his chair upon entering the studio. Cataldi had kept the footage private—until 2015. Cataldi, who lives in New Jersey, was appalled by Christie’s decision to cheer for his beloved Dallas Cowboys in owner Jerry Jones’ box during the team’s playoff run, including during Week 15’s Cowboys-Eagles game in Philadelphia.